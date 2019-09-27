Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Belarus eager to finish accession to WTO in June 2020

    27 September 2019, 09:12

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus intends to finish the process of joining the World Trade Organization in June 2020, BelTA learned from Belarusian Economy Minister Dmitry Krutoi on the sidelines of the 10th German Economy Day in Belarus on 26 September.

    The official said: «Belarus is working hard to join the World Trade Organization. We are virtually in the final phase of the process and hope that we will finish the process to become a full WTO member during the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Nur-Sultan in June 2020.»

    The World Trade Organization was established in 1995 with a view to liberalizing international trade and regulating trade and political relations of the member states. Nowadays 164 countries are WTO members.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    WTO
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President