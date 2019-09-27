Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Belarus eager to finish accession to WTO in June 2020

27 September 2019, 09:12
Belarus eager to finish accession to WTO in June 2020

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus intends to finish the process of joining the World Trade Organization in June 2020, BelTA learned from Belarusian Economy Minister Dmitry Krutoi on the sidelines of the 10th German Economy Day in Belarus on 26 September.

The official said: «Belarus is working hard to join the World Trade Organization. We are virtually in the final phase of the process and hope that we will finish the process to become a full WTO member during the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Nur-Sultan in June 2020.»

The World Trade Organization was established in 1995 with a view to liberalizing international trade and regulating trade and political relations of the member states. Nowadays 164 countries are WTO members.

WTO  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final