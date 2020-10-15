Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus defeat Kazakhstan in UEFA Nations League match

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 October 2020, 12:44
MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus beat Kazakhstan 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League home match on 14 October, BelTA has learned.

The hosts scored in each half, with Yevgeni Yablonski placing his team on the scoreboard on the 19th minute and Roman Yuzepchuk deciding on the final score at the end of the game.

The first leg ended with Belarus' 2-1 victory over Kazakhstan.

Elsewhere, Lithuania drew 0-0 with Albania in Vilnius.

The group standings are as follows: Belarus – 7 points (6-5 goal difference), Lithuania – 5 (3-4), Albania – 5 (2-1), and Kazakhstan - 4 (3-4).

On 15 November Belarus will host Lithuania, while Albania will face Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


