Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Belarus’ COVID-19 update: 940 new cases, 1,030 recoveries

    14 July 2021, 22:17

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 940 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 1,030 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

    The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 430,121 cases. A total of 423,404 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

    As many as 3,287 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

    All in all, Belarus performed 7,018,794 tests, including 19,166 tests in the past 24 hours.

    More than 1.15 million Belarusians have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 726,700 of them have already got two shots, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Belarus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
    4 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims