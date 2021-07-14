Belarus’ COVID-19 update: 940 new cases, 1,030 recoveries

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 940 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 1,030 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 430,121 cases. A total of 423,404 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

As many as 3,287 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

All in all, Belarus performed 7,018,794 tests, including 19,166 tests in the past 24 hours.

More than 1.15 million Belarusians have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 726,700 of them have already got two shots, Kazinform refers to BelTA.