Belarus’ COVID-19 latest: 860 new cases, 727 recoveries

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 860 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 727 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 471,495 cases. A total of 465,027 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

As many as 3,701 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

All in all, Belarus performed 7,679,920 tests, including 5,786 tests in the past 24 hours.

More than 1.57 million Belarusians have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 1.28 million of them have already got two shots, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



