Belarus’ COVID-19 latest: 1,816 new cases, 1,836 recoveries

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus registered 1,816 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 1,836 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

The nationwide COVID-19 tally has reached 190,404 cases. A total of 169,257 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

As many as 1,404 COVID-19 patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died since the infection's outbreak in Belarus.

Belarus performed 3,937,864 tests, 4,555 – in the past 24 hours, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



