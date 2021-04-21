Belarus’ COVID-19 latest: 1,318 new cases, 1,393 recoveries

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 1,318 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 1,393 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 347,316 cases. A total of 337,620 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus. As many as 2,453 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

All in all, Belarus performed 5,705,532 tests, including 19,630 tests in the past 24 hours.