Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Belarus confirms first case of coronavirus

    28 February 2020, 13:00

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus has reported its first coronavirus infection, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

    «The National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology informed that one of the tests for coronavirus came back positive on 27 February. The infected person is a student from Iran who arrived in Belarus on a flight from Baku on 22 February. The patient and the people who contacted with him were taken off to Minsk Hospital of Infectious Diseases. The young man is in satisfactory condition,» the press service informed, BelTA reports.

    Taking into consideration the recent developments, the Healthcare Ministry issued a decision to extend medical examinations and laboratory tests to all people arriving from the Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy starting from 20 February.

    Belarus is taking action to prevent the spread of the infection.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Belarus Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
    4 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims