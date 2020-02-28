Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus confirms first case of coronavirus

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 February 2020, 13:00
MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus has reported its first coronavirus infection, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

«The National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology informed that one of the tests for coronavirus came back positive on 27 February. The infected person is a student from Iran who arrived in Belarus on a flight from Baku on 22 February. The patient and the people who contacted with him were taken off to Minsk Hospital of Infectious Diseases. The young man is in satisfactory condition,» the press service informed, BelTA reports.

Taking into consideration the recent developments, the Healthcare Ministry issued a decision to extend medical examinations and laboratory tests to all people arriving from the Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy starting from 20 February.

Belarus is taking action to prevent the spread of the infection.


