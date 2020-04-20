Belarus Bolshoi Theater to show its legendary productions online

MINSK. KAZINFORM Recordings of the performances of the Belarusian Bolshoi Theater will be available online, BelTA learned from the press service of the theater.

«We are looking forward to the moment when we can light the chandeliers in the grand foyer and when the theater gets filled with noise and applause again. While there is silence on both sides of the curtain, we are happy to show our legendary performances in the new joint project of the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus and the Belarusian Television and Radio Company (BTRC),» the press service said, BelTA reports.

Starting 18 April, the performances of the Belarusian Bolshoi Theater recorded in different years by the Belarusian television will be posted weekly in the community #ЗОЛОТОЙФОНДБТ on the official page of the BTRC Main Directorate of Archive Materials Belteleradiofond in the social networks VKontakte and Facebook.

The first production will be Vitaly Gubarenko's screen opera Alpine Ballad. The opera was written in 1985 to Marina Cherkashina-Gubarenko's libretto. It is based on the namesake novel by Vasil Bykov. It premiered in the House of Arts in Minsk in 1986, during performances of the Club of Opera Friends (director Semyon Shtein, music director Vladimir Moshensky). The film adaptation was produced in 1987 (director Gennady Nikolaev, script by Semyon Shtein).

The action of the opera takes place during the Great Patriotic War. It tells about the fates and love of two escapees from a Nazi concentration camp – Ivan from Byelorussia and Julia from Italy. They stay together for three days that become a turning point in their lives. She is a gentle and fearful Italian, who is losing strength and is saved. He is a Soviet soldier, trustworthy and a bit uncouth, who sacrifices himself to save her. In part, the production owned its success to the talent of opera singers Natalya Rudneva (Julia) and Vladimir Eknadiosov (Ivan).