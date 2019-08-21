Belarus' Amkodor to set up assembly plant in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Belarusian mechanical engineering company Amkodor will open a new vehicle assembly plant in the city of Kostanay, Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the company's website.

Amkodor signed therelevant agreement with the company Kompozit Group Kazakhstan during a visit ofLeonid Pinchuk, head of Amkodor's foreign economic activities department, toKazakhstan.

Amkodorintends to set up a plant to assemble excavators, backhoe-loaders, bulldozers,and other machines in Kostanay.

The agreementprovides for using Russian capital (Kompozit Group Holding) and Belarusiantechnologies (Amkodor) and providing additional support to local enterprises inthe industrial zone in Kostanay Oblast. The project has been approved by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

The holding company Amkodor comprises 30enterprises that produce over 120 models and modifications of agriculturalmachines, road construction and maintenance machines, machines for housing andutilities industry, forestry industry, production sector, logistics, and fueland energy complex, BelTA reports.