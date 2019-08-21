Belarus' Amkodor to set up assembly plant in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Belarusian mechanical engineering company Amkodor will open a new vehicle assembly plant in the city of Kostanay, Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the company's website.

Amkodor signed the relevant agreement with the company Kompozit Group Kazakhstan during a visit of Leonid Pinchuk, head of Amkodor's foreign economic activities department, to Kazakhstan.

Amkodor intends to set up a plant to assemble excavators, backhoe-loaders, bulldozers, and other machines in Kostanay.

The agreement provides for using Russian capital (Kompozit Group Holding) and Belarusian technologies (Amkodor) and providing additional support to local enterprises in the industrial zone in Kostanay Oblast. The project has been approved by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

The holding company Amkodor comprises 30 enterprises that produce over 120 models and modifications of agricultural machines, road construction and maintenance machines, machines for housing and utilities industry, forestry industry, production sector, logistics, and fuel and energy complex, BelTA reports.