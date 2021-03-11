Go to the main site
    Belarus 4th in Mixed Aerials Team event in Kazakhstan

    11 March 2021, 22:11

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – The Belarusian team of Hanna Huskova, Makar Mitrafanau and Pavel Dzik placed 4th in the Mixed Aerials Team at the 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships in Shymbulak, Kazakhstan on 11 March, BelTA has learned.

    The Belarusian athletes scored a total of 247.74 points.

    The Russian team of Liubov Nikitina, Pavel Krotov and Maxim Burov scored 300.94 points to top the chart.

    Second placed Switzerland (Carol Bouvard, Pirmin Werner, Noe Roth) with 293.46 points. Third was the United States (Ashley Caldwell, Eric Loughran, Christopher Lillis) with 283.97 points.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Belarus Sport
