Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Belarus 4th in Mixed Aerials Team event in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 March 2021, 22:11
Belarus 4th in Mixed Aerials Team event in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM – The Belarusian team of Hanna Huskova, Makar Mitrafanau and Pavel Dzik placed 4th in the Mixed Aerials Team at the 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships in Shymbulak, Kazakhstan on 11 March, BelTA has learned.

The Belarusian athletes scored a total of 247.74 points.

The Russian team of Liubov Nikitina, Pavel Krotov and Maxim Burov scored 300.94 points to top the chart.

Second placed Switzerland (Carol Bouvard, Pirmin Werner, Noe Roth) with 293.46 points. Third was the United States (Ashley Caldwell, Eric Loughran, Christopher Lillis) with 283.97 points.


Kazakhstan and Belarus   Sport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region