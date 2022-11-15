Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Bekbolat Moldabekov named new vice minister of justice of Kazakhstan

15 November 2022, 20:40
Bekbolat Moldabekov named new vice minister of justice of Kazakhstan
15 November 2022, 20:40

Bekbolat Moldabekov named new vice minister of justice of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bekbolat Moldabekov has been named the new vice minister of justice of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Born in 1991, Bekbolat Moldabekov graduated from the Ryskulov Kazakh Economics University.

Prior to the appointment he acted as the deputy chairman of the Public Services Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Photo: primeminister.kz


Read also
Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
CEC Chairman meets CSTO PA delegation
Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
Nurlan Abdirov meets chairpersons of Uzbek, Azerbaijani central election commissions
112 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
PM chairs meeting of Commission on Demonopolization of Economy
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News