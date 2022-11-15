Bekbolat Moldabekov named new vice minister of justice of Kazakhstan

15 November 2022, 20:40

Bekbolat Moldabekov named new vice minister of justice of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bekbolat Moldabekov has been named the new vice minister of justice of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Born in 1991, Bekbolat Moldabekov graduated from the Ryskulov Kazakh Economics University.

Prior to the appointment he acted as the deputy chairman of the Public Services Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Photo: primeminister.kz