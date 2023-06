Bek Air plane with 95 passengers onboard vanishes from radar screens

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Bek Air passenger plane has disappeared from the radar screens in Almaty city earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

The Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan jetted off from Almaty at 7:05 am. 95 passengers and 5 crew members were reportedly onboard.