    Bek Air plane crash: Government commission to make a statement

    9 January 2020, 21:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government commission which was set up to investigate the reasons of the Bek Air company’s plane crash in Almaty region will make on January 10 a statement on its preliminary results.

    Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Berik Kamaliyev, director-general of the Interstate Aviation Committee Viktor Sorochenko will make reports.

    As earlier reported, on December 27, 2019 the Bek Air Company’s plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan crashed slightly after take-off killing 12 people.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

