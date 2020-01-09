Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bek Air plane crash: Government commission to make a statement

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 January 2020, 21:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government commission which was set up to investigate the reasons of the Bek Air company’s plane crash in Almaty region will make on January 10 a statement on its preliminary results.

Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Berik Kamaliyev, director-general of the Interstate Aviation Committee Viktor Sorochenko will make reports.

As earlier reported, on December 27, 2019 the Bek Air Company’s plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan crashed slightly after take-off killing 12 people.


Almaty region   Government of Kazakhstan   Incidents   
