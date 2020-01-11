Go to the main site
    Bek Air plane crash: all children discharged from hospital

    11 January 2020, 17:44

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The day before two children were discharged from the Center for Pediatric Emergency Medicine, said Tleukhan Abildayev, acting head of the Almaty city public health department.

    Thus, all children injured in the Bek Air plane crash have been discharged from hospitals of Almaty.

    It bears to remind that 9 children, who were injured in Bek Air plane crash, were admitted to the city hospitals with various injuries. The doctors successfully performed high-tech operations on two children.

    In total, 52 patients, including 9 children, were admitted to hospitals on the day of the crash. Earlier it was reported that the Commissioner for Children's Rights of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aruzhan Sain provides assistance to children affected by the crash.

    The Z2100 flight en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan took off from the Almaty International Airport early in the morning of December 27, 2019. The Bek Air plane lost its altitude not far from the Almaty airport and crashed into a two-storey building. In total, The tragedy claimed lives of 12 people, including the first pilot.

    The day before Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar told a briefing that the aircraft icing is possibly the key cause of the Bek Air Company's plane crash.




    Alzhanova Raushan

