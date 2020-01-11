Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Bek Air plane crash: all children discharged from hospital

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
11 January 2020, 17:44
Bek Air plane crash: all children discharged from hospital

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The day before two children were discharged from the Center for Pediatric Emergency Medicine, said Tleukhan Abildayev, acting head of the Almaty city public health department.

Thus, all children injured in the Bek Air plane crash have been discharged from hospitals of Almaty.

It bears to remind that 9 children, who were injured in Bek Air plane crash, were admitted to the city hospitals with various injuries. The doctors successfully performed high-tech operations on two children.

In total, 52 patients, including 9 children, were admitted to hospitals on the day of the crash. Earlier it was reported that the Commissioner for Children's Rights of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aruzhan Sain provides assistance to children affected by the crash.

The Z2100 flight en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan took off from the Almaty International Airport early in the morning of December 27, 2019. The Bek Air plane lost its altitude not far from the Almaty airport and crashed into a two-storey building. In total, The tragedy claimed lives of 12 people, including the first pilot.

The day before Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar told a briefing that the aircraft icing is possibly the key cause of the Bek Air Company's plane crash.




Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil