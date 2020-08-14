Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Beirut Int’l Women Film Fest grants best screen writer award to Iranian woman

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 August 2020, 22:13
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Beirut International Women Film Festival granted the best screen writer award to Marjan Riahi for her work ‘Driving Lessons’.

According to the official website of the event, «Beirut International Women Film Festival (BWFF) was founded in 2017, in Lebanon, celebrated the month of March under the theme «Women for Leadership» highlighting the role of women as leaders in their societies,» IRNA reports.

«BWFF accepts both Lebanese and international films, feature and short films in all categories: Fiction, Documentary, Animation & Experimental; BWFF received for its third edition more than 1200 submissions from more than 100 countries, and applicants varied between fresh startup filmmakers and independent professional women filmmakers.»

The event introduced its award winners on August 9.

«Driving Lessons» has won the Golden Apricot for the best short film in Armenia, Dublin Feminist Film Festival award in Ireland and several others from Italy and the United States.

Also, Linda Kiani acting in Driving Lessons has won the best actress award of the 12th San Francisco Annual Iranian Film Festival in short film.


