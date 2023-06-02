Go to the main site
    Beineu-Zhanaozen gas pipe to provide 770,000 with gas in Mangistau rgn

    2 June 2023, 14:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Construction of the Beineu-Zhanaozen gas pipeline will provide almost 770,000 consumers with gas in Mangistau region,» Governor Nurlan Nogayev said.

    He said the Government allocated 31 billion tenge to have this project implemented. This year will lay gas to new buildings within the Aktau energy hub up to 52 km worth 10.5 billion tenge. 3.5 billion tenge was allocated additionally.

    The governor added the length of the Beineu-Zhanaozen gas pipe is 308 km. The project costs 180 billion tenge. Qazaqgas National Company lays the gas pipe at its own expense with the support of the Kazakh Energy Ministry and Government. It is expected to provide the whole region with gas but for Beineu that is some 770,000 people.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Mangistau region
