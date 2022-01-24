Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Beijing takes swift, targeted measures to curb latest COVID-19 resurgence

24 January 2022, 13:52
BEIJING. KAZINFORM Beijing Municipality has swung into action, adopting swift and targeted measures to contain the spread of infections after a local resurgence in COVID-19 cases was reported recently.

On Sunday, Fengtai, a district of about 2 million people, conducted district-wide nucleic acid testing to mitigate the risk of community transmission after a cluster infection was detected, Xinhua reports.

Authorities in Fengtai set up over 1,000 sampling sites -- mostly in residential areas -- and dispatched over 13,000 medical and service support workers to ensure smooth and efficient testing. Besides, 10 other districts in the Chinese capital sent 4,600 medical personnel to Fengtai to help with the anti-epidemic work.

«Early in the morning, workers set up the sampling site in our residential compound and started knocking on doors to remind residents to undergo testing,» said a woman surnamed Xu in Shouwei residential area on Sunday.

Beijing reported nine locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including five confirmed cases and four asymptomatic carriers from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Since Jan. 15, the city has reported a total of 43 local COVID-19 cases, with six attributable to the Omicron variant and 37 to the Delta variant, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the municipal disease prevention and control center.

Currently, the Omicron variant outbreak has stabilized, with new cases coming from areas already under epidemic control and the risk of community spread is limited, Pang added.


