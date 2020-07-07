Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Beijing reports no new virus cases for 1st time in about 4 weeks

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 July 2020, 22:24
BEIJING. KAZINFORM Municipal authorities in China's capital Beijing on Tuesday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus for the first time in around four weeks since the detection early last month of a virus cluster at the city's biggest wholesale market.

One new patient, who tested positive without showing any symptoms, was confirmed in the capital in the 24 hours to the end of Monday, according to Beijing's health authorities. China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official tally, Kyodo reports.

The authorities said 335 new infections have been found in the capital since June 11, many of them in the southwestern district of Fengtai, where the Xinfadi market is located.

The local government conducted PCR tests on more than 10 million people. Many restaurants were forced to dispose of ingredients like imported salmon, suspected as a cause of community transmission. The origin of the latest infection has remained unknown.


