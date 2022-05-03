Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Beijing reports 41 new local COVID-19 cases

    3 May 2022, 08:41

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Beijing reported 41 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine asymptomatic cases between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday, local authorities have said, Xinhua reports.

    Beijing's 12 districts will carry out three rounds of nucleic acid screening on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in succession to curb the COVID-19 resurgence, according to a press conference by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

    About 3.8 million people were sampled for nucleic acid testing in the Chaoyang District on Sunday. The initial screening showed that the samples in seven test tubes tested positive.

    The district immediately carried out work including epidemiological investigation and source tracing.

    The Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau issued a notice on Monday to temporarily close all indoor exhibition halls of museums in the city from Tuesday, citing the need for epidemic prevention and control.

    The Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks also required all of its parks, including the Summer Palace, the Temple of Heaven Park and Beijing Zoo, to close all indoor areas from Tuesday until further notice.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News China Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events