Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Beijing rainstorm kills 33

    9 August 2023, 13:45

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Thirty-three people were killed by downpour-triggered disasters, and five died in rescue and relief operations as of the end of Tuesday after heavy rains drenched Beijing recently, local authorities said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    There are 18 others still missing, including a rescuer, Xia Linmao, deputy mayor of Beijing, told a press conference.

    The death of the aforementioned 33 people were mainly due to flooding and the collapse of houses.

    From July 29 to Aug. 2, Beijing was battered by severe torrential rains triggered by Typhoon Doksuri.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    July foreign entries to Japan at 2.3 million, 78% of pre-pandemic level
    Bakhty checkpoint on Kazakh-Chinese border to be closed temporarily
    Popular
    1 Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets Chairman of U.S. Senate Committee Gary Peters
    2 Kazakhstan and Argentina strengthen bilateral cooperation
    3 Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
    4 Kazakh President congratulates President of Ukraine on Independence Day
    5 Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency