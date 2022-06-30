Beijing marks 20th anniversary of SCO Charter signing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Beijing marked the 20th anniversary of signing the Charter of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. A roundtable meeting dedicated to this date was organized in the capital city of China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the participants, Secretary-General of the SCO Zhang Ming said that the signing of the SCO Charter became a historical decision taken by the SCO member states’ leaders. It turned out to be an important choice aimed at promoting peace and stability, deepening good-neighborhood and friendly relations.»

In his words, the adoption of the Charter marked the recognition of the SCO in the system of international law and turned it into an essential force in ensuring regional security, stability, and peace.

«In the past 20 years, with the international situation changing, the relevance, timeliness, and strategic importance of this decision have become more evident,» Zhang Ming continued.

The SCO Secretary-General called to reinforce cooperation in various spheres and keep on improving and reforming the SCO based on internal unity and in compliance with the current tendencies.

The Charter of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was signed in June 2022. This is a basic charter document enshrining the goals and the principles of the Organization, its structure, and main areas of activity. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan signed the declaration on the establishment of the SCO in 2001. India and Pakistan were granted the status of the SCO member country in 2017.