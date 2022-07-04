Go to the main site
    Beijing Chinese Orchestra congratulates Kazakhstanis on National Day of Dombyra

    4 July 2022, 11:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in China together with the Beijing National Instrumental Orchestra congratulated Kazakhstanis on the National Day of Dombyra, Kazinform learned from the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh MFA.

    A video of congratulation from Li Changjun, director of the Beijing Chinese Orchestra, was posted on the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The video features also the orchestra playing the dombyra and other musical instruments.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on this day.

    The National Day of Dombyra was established as per a decree of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2018 and is called to consolidate the society around the idea of preserving and restoring the national culture and identity.

    The Day of Dombyra is celebrated in Kazakhstan on the first Sunday of July.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

