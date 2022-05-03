Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Beijing announces new steps to control spread of virus

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 May 2022, 19:40
Beijing announces new steps to control spread of virus

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Residents of Beijing's medium and high-risk areas, as well as those in the lockdown zones and controlled zones, should not leave the city in order to prevent the virus transmission, senior official said on Tuesday.

The announcement came as the number of COVID-19 cases has risen since April 22 to 453 by Tuesday, China Daily reports.

The same policy applies to those who live in the communities, towns and villages where one or more confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported, said Tian Wei, an official from Beijing's information office, at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

«People who have received risk alert from Beijing Jiankangbao - a mobile-based app used to check health codes and provide nucleic acid testing services, should not leave Beijing,» he added.

Other residents should not leave the city if the trip is not absolutely necessary. Those who have to leave the city should first have negative nucleic acid test results within 48 hours before boarding.

After the five-day May Day holiday, workers should have negative nucleic acid test results taken within 48 hours before returning to work.

Li Yi, spokesperson of Beijing's education commission, said on Tuesday that students of kindergartens, primary and middle schools would delay return date for a week to May 11 and hold online courses during the period of time. The exact return date will be decided based on the epidemic situation.

«The students will start online courses after the holiday,» he said. «The schools have gained lots of experience during the past two years' fight against the epidemic that they will provide enough guidance to students in both studying and mental health.»


Coronavirus   Education    World News   China   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future