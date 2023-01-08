Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Beijing airports expect surge in flights during Spring Festival

8 January 2023, 11:15
BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Two major airports in Beijing will see the number of incoming and outgoing flights surge 44 percent during the Spring Festival travel rush compared with the same period a year ago, Xinhua reports.

It is estimated that 62,000 flights will arrive at or depart from the Beijing Capital International Airport and the Beijing Daxing International Airport during the 40-day-long travel rush, according to the North China Regional Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

A total of 1,241 inbound and outbound flights were expected to be made by the two airports on Saturday, the first day of this year's Spring Festival travel rush, said the administration.

The two airports are expecting the peak-travel period to start on Jan. 14, with the daily inbound and outbound flights handled by these airports topping 1,700.

Large airlines, including China Southern Airlines, will resume the operation of international flight routes at the Beijing Daxing International Airport starting from Jan. 17.


Photo: www.chinadaily.com.cn
News