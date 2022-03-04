Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games opening ceremony kicks off

    4 March 2022, 18:44

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games started at the National Stadium in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

    Athletes from almost 50 states with national flags are taking part in the ceremony. The flag bearer of the Kazakh Paralympic team is bronze winner of the World Para Cross Country Skiing Cup, world-class master of sports Yerbol Khamitov. Alexander Gerlitz, Sergey Ussoltsev, Yuri Berezin and Denis Petrenko of Kazakhstan are set to compete in Para Cross Country Skiing and Para Biathlon.

    The XIII Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games ate to be held between March 4 and 13. The Games bring together over 700 paralympic athletes from almost 50 states of the world.


    Photo credit: english.news.cn

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events