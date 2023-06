Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani Vishnevskaya finishes biathlon 7.5 km race

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Galina Vishnevskaya finished in the women’s biathlon 7.5 km sprint at the now-running Beijing Olympic Games 2022, Kazinform reports.

According to the preliminary results, Vishnevskaya failed to join the Top 30 out of 89 participants. She will not be able to vie for top honors in the pursuit race slated for February 13.