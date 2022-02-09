Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani Troitskaya fails to finish 1st slalom run

    9 February 2022, 12:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 18-year-old Alexandra Troitskaya of Kazakhstan has failed today to finish the 1st run of the women’s slalom at the now-running 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

    The 2nd run is set to start at 11:45 a.m., Olympic.kz reads.

    As earlier reported, the Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

    Kazakhstan’s national team is represented by 34 athletes in eight sports.

    In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded during at the Beijing Olympics.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties