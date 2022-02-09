Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani Troitskaya fails to finish 1st slalom run

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 18-year-old Alexandra Troitskaya of Kazakhstan has failed today to finish the 1st run of the women’s slalom at the now-running 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

The 2nd run is set to start at 11:45 a.m., Olympic.kz reads.

As earlier reported, the Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

Kazakhstan’s national team is represented by 34 athletes in eight sports.

In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded during at the Beijing Olympics.