Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani skiers compete in Men’s 15km Classic event

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 February 2022, 15:00
BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Vitaliy Pukhkalo and Yevgeniy Velichko of Kazakhstan took part in the Men’s 15km Classic event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Iivo Niskanen clinched gold for Finland. Russian Alexander Bolshunov took home silver. Johannes Klaebo of Norway settled for bronze.

As for Kazakhstani skiers, Pukhkalo clocked the distance in 40:39.6 finishing 25th. Velichko was ranked 40th after covering the distance in 41:27.3.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.


Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
