Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani men pass Normal Hill Individual qualification

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Danil Vassilyev and Sergey Tkachenko have qualified for the 1st Round of the Men’s Normal Hill Individual event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regulations the top 50 athletes participating in the event can qualify to the 1st Round.

Danil Vassilyev and Sergey Tkachenko finished 49th and 50th earning 46.2 and 43.1 points, respectively.

Both athletes will vie for medals at the Men’s Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition Results scheduled on 6 February.

Kazakhstan national team consists of 34 athletes who will compete in 8 sports: cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, biathlon, speed skating and short track.

In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.