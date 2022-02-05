Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani men pass Normal Hill Individual qualification

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2022, 14:22
Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani men pass Normal Hill Individual qualification

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Danil Vassilyev and Sergey Tkachenko have qualified for the 1st Round of the Men’s Normal Hill Individual event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regulations the top 50 athletes participating in the event can qualify to the 1st Round.

Danil Vassilyev and Sergey Tkachenko finished 49th and 50th earning 46.2 and 43.1 points, respectively.

Both athletes will vie for medals at the Men’s Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition Results scheduled on 6 February.

Kazakhstan national team consists of 34 athletes who will compete in 8 sports: cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, biathlon, speed skating and short track.

In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.


Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships