    Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani athletes take part in Moguls Qualification

    3 February 2022, 17:09

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes have officially kicked off their participation in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in China, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani athletes took part in the Women’s Moguls Qualification at the Genting Snow Park A&M Stadium. The top 10 athletes qualified to Final 1 of the event, while the remainder qualified to Qualification 2.

    Unfortunately, Kazakhstani freestyle skier Yuliya Galysheva didn’t participate in the event for unclear reasons. Ayaulym Amrenova and Olessya Graur of Kazakhstan finished 16th and 23rd, respectively. Kazakhstani Anastassiya Gorodko didn’t finish the qualification.

    Pavel Kolmakov and Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan are also expected to compete in the Men’s Moguls Qualification today.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
