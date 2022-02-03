Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani athletes take part in Moguls Qualification

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2022, 17:09
Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani athletes take part in Moguls Qualification

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes have officially kicked off their participation in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in China, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani athletes took part in the Women’s Moguls Qualification at the Genting Snow Park A&M Stadium. The top 10 athletes qualified to Final 1 of the event, while the remainder qualified to Qualification 2.

Unfortunately, Kazakhstani freestyle skier Yuliya Galysheva didn’t participate in the event for unclear reasons. Ayaulym Amrenova and Olessya Graur of Kazakhstan finished 16th and 23rd, respectively. Kazakhstani Anastassiya Gorodko didn’t finish the qualification.

Pavel Kolmakov and Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan are also expected to compete in the Men’s Moguls Qualification today.


Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships