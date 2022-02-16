Go to the main site
    Beijing 2022: Kazakhstan’s Tikhonova out of Women’s 1500m quarterfinal

    16 February 2022, 20:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani speed skater Olga Tikhonova participated in the Women’s 1500m Quarterfinal 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In the course of the quarterfinal event Tikhonova was penalized and wrapped up her performance at the Beijing Olympics.

    It bears to remind that flag-bearer of Kazakhstan’s national Olympic team Abzal Azhgaliyev demonstrated the best result among Kazakhstani speed skaters by finishing 4th in the Men’s 500m race on Sunday, 13 February.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.

