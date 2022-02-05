Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Beijing 2022: Kazakhstan’s Reikherd misses out on Men’s Moguls Final

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2022, 19:06
BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani freestyle skier Dmitriy Reikherd didn’t qualify for the Men’s Moguls Final 3 at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was held at the Genting Snow Part A & M Stadium.

Dmitriy Reikherd earned 76.77 points and was placed 8th at the Men’s Moguls Final 2. Unfortunately, only the first six athletes qualify for the Final 3.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

Recall that Dmitriy Reikherd is one of 34 athletes who will represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.


