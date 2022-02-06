Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Beijing 2022: Kazakhstan’s Galysheva misses out on Women’s Moguls Final 3

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 February 2022, 19:05
BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Galysheva failed to qualify for the Women’s Moguls Final 3 at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Galysheva finished 7th in the Women's Moguls Final 1 by earning 74.97 points and propelling to the Women’s Moguls Final 2.

Sadly, Galysheva was ranked 11th in the Women’s Moguls Final 2 with only 49.74 points.

Earlier Kazakhstani Anastassiya Gorodko, Ayaulym Amrenova and Olessya Grauar didn’t qualify for the Women’s Moguls Final.

Eventually, Australian Jakara Anthony clinched gold in the Women’s Moguls event. Silver went to American Jaelin Kauf. Russian Anastasiia Smirnova hauled bronze.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.


Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
