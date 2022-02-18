Go to the main site
    Beijing 2022: Kazakh speed skaters compete in Men’s 1000m event

    18 February 2022, 16:37

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani speed skaters Dmitriy Morozov and Denis Kuzin competed in the Men’s 1000m event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The event took place at the National Speed Skating Oval in the Chinese capital.

    Morozov and Kuzin clocked the distance in 1:09.61 and 1:10.077, respectively. Out of 30 athletes at the event, they were ranked 17th and 23rd.

    Dutch speed skater Thomas Krol claimed gold. Silver went to Canadian Laurent Dubreuil. Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway settled for bronze.

    Earlier Dmitriy Morozov also took part in the Men’s 1.500m event and was placed 18th.

    Another Kazakhstani speed skater Abzal Azhgaliyev finished 4th in the Men’s 500m event, one place shy of the Olympic podium.


