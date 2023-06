Beijing 2022: Kazakh short tracker sails into the Olympic Games final

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh short tracker Abzal Azhgaliyev eased into the men’s 500 m short track speed skating finals at the Beijing Olympic Games 2022, Olympic.kz reads.

He finished 2nd in the race to get through to the short track finals. Another Kazakhstani Denis Nikisha finished fourth and was disqualified.