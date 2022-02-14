Beijing 2022: Kazakh freestyle skiers to compete in Women’s Aerials Qualification 2

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Zhanbota Aldabergenova and Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva of Kazakhstan failed to advance to the Women’s Aerials Final 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Aldabergenova and Kalmurzayeva finished 12th and 19th earning 80.56 and 70.86 points, respectively, in the Qualification 1, while only the top 6 athletes can qualify to Final 1.

Luckily, the ladies will have a chance to reach the Final in the Qualification 2 which is scheduled for 13:45 pm Beijing time.

The Women’s Aerials Final 1 is set to take place at 19:00 pm Beijing time.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.