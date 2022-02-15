Beijing 2022: Kazakh freestyle skier takes part in Men’s Aerials event

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani freestyle skier Sherzod Khashyrbayev failed to qualify for the Men’s Aerials Final at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Khashyrbayev scored 109.74 points and was placed 15th in the Men’s Aerials Qualification 1 at the Genting Snow Park A & M Stadium.

In the Qualification 2 event, his performance earned him only 69.23 points and he was ranked 13th. That was not enough to propel into the Men’s Aerials Final scheduled to take place tomorrow, 16 February.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.




