Beijing 2022: Kazakh flag bearer finishes 7th in cross-country skiing sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Three Kazakh para-athletes competed in the men’s cross-country skiing sitting distance at the now-running 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, Sports.kz informs.

The Kazakh national team flag bearer Yerbol Khamitov finished 7th lagging behand the winner by +6:13.9. Yuri Berezin and Denis Petrenko took 24th and 25th places correspondingly.

The Winter Paralympic Games are scheduled for March 4-13. Over 700 athletes almost from 50 states of the world are set to vie for top honors.

Kazakh para-athletes compete in para-biathlon and para cross-country skiing.



