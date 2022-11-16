Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
16 November 2022, 15:05
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan strolls into 2nd round at Kobe Challenger
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev advanced to the second round of the ATP Challenger tournament in Kobe, Japan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan outperformed Yuichi Sugita of Japan 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the first-round match of the tournament.

The Kazakhstani is to take on the tournament’s top seed Christopher O'Connell of Australia in the next round.

Photo: ktf.kz

