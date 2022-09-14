14 September 2022, 20:05

Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of Challenger event in Turkiye

NUR-SULTAN. KAZIJNFORM – Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev was victorious over Spanish Nicolas Alvarez Varona in the second round of the ATP Challenger event in Istanbul, Turkiye, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The match ended with a score of 6-4, 6-1 in the Kazakhstani player’s favor. Beibit hit four aces, and saved three breaks of four.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Radu Albot of Moldova in the quarterfinal of the Istanbul Challenger tournament.

Photo: ktf.kz