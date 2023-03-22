Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland

22 March 2023, 10:46
Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev failed to advance at the 2023 Challenger Biel/Bienne event in Switzerland, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Zhukayev of Kazakhstan lost to Swiss Dominic Stricker 6-7, 6-7 in the first round of the ATP Challenger tournament.

The tournament's prize fund is 118,000 euros, with the winner earning 16,020 euros and 100 raking points.


